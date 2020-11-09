DPE Interest Meetings

By Rebecca Munday, Editor

The mission of Diversity Peer Educators (DPE) is “to increase awareness, knowledge and skills necessary to create change and engage in helpful conversations about diversity, inclusion and fairness.”

For students interested in joining DPE, the Office of Multicultural Affairs (OMA) will host three separate hour-long interest meetings throughout the end of the semester.

The first one is today, Nov 10 at 12:30 p.m. The next two will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 17, and Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 12:30 p.m.

For students who have questions or want more information please email OMA at oma@georgiasouthern.edu.