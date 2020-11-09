DPE Interest Meetings

By Rebecca Munday, Editor

The mission of Diversity Peer Educators (DPE) is “to increase awareness, knowledge and skills necessary to create change and engage in helpful conversations about diversity, inclusion and fairness.” 

For students interested in joining DPE, the Office of Multicultural Affairs (OMA) will host three separate hour-long interest meetings throughout the end of the semester. 

The first one is today, Nov 10 at 12:30 p.m. The next two will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 17, and Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 12:30 p.m.

For students who have questions or want more information please email OMA at oma@georgiasouthern.edu.

Comments?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Blog at WordPress.com.

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: