Read the Latest Issues Online Now

By Rebecca Munday, Editor

For students who want to catch up on this semester’s news and events, check out the George-Anne Inkwell on Georgia Southern’s Digital Commons.

Past editions can be found on Georgia Southern’s Digital Commons under “The Inkwell.”

After reaching that page, follow these steps:

1. Choose the calendar year you want from the drop down menu. The papers go all the way back to the Inkwell’s first year, in 1935.

2. Select the newspaper with the correct publication date.

3. Finally, download the PDF and begin reading.

