WEEKLY UPDATE: GSU’s COVID-19 Numbers

By Rebecca Munday, Editor

Georgia Southern University released updated COVID-19 case numbers on Monday, Nov. 9. The university reported one less case than the previous week, bringing the total number of cases to 17 for the week between Nov. 2 and Nov 8.

16 self-reported cases were reported, one more than the week prior. The university only confirmed one case.

For the first time in a few weeks, there was not a day in the week that someone didn’t report a case. Additionally, ten of the cases are on the Armstrong campus.

For more details about the COVID-19 statistics, see the chart below or visit COVID-19 Exposure and Health Alerts. Check back next week for a new update on the university’s COVID-19 statistics.