Veteran’s Day Playlist

Photo courtesy of U.S Army Africa
Happy Veteran’s Day. Here are some patriotic songs to help you celebrate. The following songs are on the playlist:
Letters from Home by John Michael Montgomery
Have You Forgotten by Darryl Worley
Courtesy of the Red White and Blue by Toby Keith
The Star Spangled Banner by U.S Military Bands, United States Coast Guard Band
Where the Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Fly By Aaron Tippin
Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning) by Alan Jackson
American Solider by Toby Keith
Some Gave All by Billy Ray Cyrus
Arlington by Trace Adkins
Only in America by Brooks and Dunn
The Great Defenders by Lee Greenwood
Military Man by Jessie James Decker
The Ones that Didn’t Make it Back Home by Justin Moore
Semper Fi by Trace Adkins
