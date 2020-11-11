Veteran’s Day Playlist

Photo courtesy of U.S Army Africa

Happy Veteran’s Day. Here are some patriotic songs to help you celebrate. The following songs are on the playlist:

Letters from Home by John Michael Montgomery

Have You Forgotten by Darryl Worley

Courtesy of the Red White and Blue by Toby Keith

The Star Spangled Banner by U.S Military Bands, United States Coast Guard Band

Where the Stars and Stripes and the Eagle Fly By Aaron Tippin

Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning) by Alan Jackson

American Solider by Toby Keith

Some Gave All by Billy Ray Cyrus

Arlington by Trace Adkins

Only in America by Brooks and Dunn

The Great Defenders by Lee Greenwood

Military Man by Jessie James Decker

The Ones that Didn’t Make it Back Home by Justin Moore

Semper Fi by Trace Adkins