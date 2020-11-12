15th Annual Wag-O-Ween Goes On

By Lila Miller, Co-Editor-in-Chief

On Oct. 24 and 25, from 12 p.m.-5 p.m., the Savannah community and their dogs celebrated its 15th annual Wag-O-Ween.

The event coordinates local downtown business owners and dog owners for a trick or treat event spread over two days this year, to promote social distancing during COVID-19.

The fundraising event allows people to bring their dogs trick-or-treating and encourages community involvement to support local animal rescues and place pets in their “furever” homes.

This year’s event also raises funds for the original creator and event organizer, Sara Portman. Portman recently died this year from lung cancer. Friends and supporters created the Sara Portman Community Fund for spaying and neutering animals, community education, and more.

This year’s event organizers included The Hipster Hound, Renegade Paws Rescue, and The Dachshund Rescue.

“We wanted to make this year’s Wag-O-Ween even more meaningful and special to honor Sara,” said Tonya Rintye of The Hipster Hound. “Without her, this incredible fundraiser wouldn’t exist in the first place.”

Participants checked in at two different locations on Abercorn and Macon streets. For each $10 ticket, participants and their furry companions could trick-or-treat on either Saturday or Sunday, with one wristband, a map of downtown businesses participating, and a goody bag for collecting treats.

“Our thought is that half of the participants will come on Saturday and the other half on Sunday so everyone is more spread out…We hope these precautions will keep all participants safe and healthy,” Rintye said.

The streets of downtown Savannah were filled with both humans and dogs in colorful costumes as over a hundred businesses gave dog treats to the festive trick-or-treaters.

There were many “Wonder Woman” costumes, a trio of golden retrievers dressed as the “Three Musketeers” and even several “Tiger King” costumes. Wag-O-Ween is a family and pet friendly event to get outside and meet other dog lovers and support the health and well-being of animals.

For more information on next year’s Wag-O-Ween and how to be of support and service to animals, please visit wagoween.org.