Book for Halloween :The Last Séance: Tales of the Supernatural” by Agatha Christie

By Jolie Nguyen, Staff Writer

Halloween is a time for tales of the supernatural. The book review for this week is a book of short horror stories called “ The Last Séance: Tales of the Supernatural” by Agatha Christie, who readers call “The Queen of Mystery.” If you are a fan of horror stories and the macabre, then this is a perfect book for your nightstand.

With a combination of 20 short stories, Christie made the readers feel the horror and chilling sense within each page. Each of the stories contains a plot twist that is out of readers’ expectation.

“The Queen of Mystery” never disappoints readers with her ability of delivering the horror to the readers with extremely detailed descriptions.

For fans of mystery novels in general and fans of Christie specifically, it is familiar to hear the names “Hercule Poirot” and “Miss Marple.” Within the book, their names are mentioned and readers can enjoy their logical deductions to solve the mysteries of occult and paranormal.

With readers who like plot twists, Christie would be the best author that can make them “drop their jaws” from reading her stories.

Not only containing the best plots, within each story, “The Queen of Mystery” also tries to deliver a moral theme. Each of the short stories contains a dark meaning with great metaphors.

The best thing about the book is its containing stories that have never been published in the United States before. These horror stories will make your Halloween become more scary and it is a perfect book for Halloween.

Be sure to keep lights on while reading them!