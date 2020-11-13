Fancy Friday

By Rebecca Munday, Editor

Head on over to the Galley right now for a lunch featuring crab cakes with sriracha hollandaise sauce, bacon-wrapped Filet Mignon with cheesy Au Gratin potatoes and buttery sauteed broccolini.

The Galley also offers vegan options for anyone on a vegan diet. The vegan-friendly lunch includes stuffed portobello mushrooms, maple glazed brussels sprouts and brown rice and mushroom pilaf.

This lunch special will be served 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Friday Oct. 16. Meal swipes can be used to pay, including those that come with the new Eagle 3 and Eagle 5 plans. Those who pay with EagleExpress, Budget Bucks or Dining Dollars will be charged $8.75.

The Galley is not currently accepting cash but those who choose to pay with a credit or debit card will be charged $11, plus tax.

Have a yummy Friday!