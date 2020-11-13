Horrors of Thanksgiving: Stay Safe During Break

By Kee’ara Smith, Editor

What is supposed to be seen as a break for students, has turned into a nightmare for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As the holidays approach, students are looking forward to going home to their respective communities. Whereas, the CDC sees this as a potential threat for a rise in COVID-19 numbers.

When Georgia Southern University (GSU) decided to keep the campus open, that decision brought in an age demographic known to harbor the virus. Students of young age can sometimes show mild symptoms or no symptoms at all. With many classes being held still in classrooms, and various dining areas still open, the university allowed the virus spread undetected through the campus population.

Nationwide, many universities including GSU reported an increase in cases shortly after students returned in the fall, and some had to stop in-person classes and shift back to online learning when those cases got out of control.

The same students will be returning to their respective homes for the holiday season possibly bringing the souvenir no one wants: COVID-19.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, public health officials are asking universities to finish out the remainder of the semester online. Though many universities have not responded to this, it is safe to say universities are considering the transition since they had already done this when the pandemic first began in the Spring of 2020.

Other ways you as student can prevent the spread of COVID-19 include:

Clean your hands often, either with soap and water for 20 seconds or a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Put distance between yourself and other people

(At least 6 feet)

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask when around others.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces daily.

CDC recommends that people wear masks in public settings and when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Masks may help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others.

For more information on how you can prevent an increase in numbers please reach out to the CARES center.

If you feel any symptoms please complete the CARES Center COVID-19 self-reporting form available through the MyGeorgiaSouthern portal under the title titled “COVID-19 Information & Resources.”

People can also call 912-478-CARE (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or email covidsupport@georgiasouthern.edu.