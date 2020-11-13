Joe Biden Won, Now What?

By Kee’ara Smith, Editor

America has chosen Democrat Joe Biden as its 46th president and Kamala Harris as Vice President.

Biden who, “seeks not to divide, but to unify” a country won the election by 290 electoral votes when only 270 electoral votes were needed to win.

Biden’s “Keep the Faith” election even turned red states blue, changing history. Harris has made history of her own as the first Black woman to become Vice President, an achievement that comes as the U.S. faces a reckoning on racial justice.

Biden and Harris will take office officially on Jan. 20, 2021 but what happens until then?

Many think the race is over but it has only just begun. If you live in Georgia, great job exercising your right to vote in the presidential election! We turned Georgia blue, that’s crazy! It also goes to show that YOUR VOTE AND YOUR VOICE MATTERS!

With that being said, we are not done in Georgia.

As you may have heard, the senate race in Georgia went to a runoff!

Historically, runoff election turnouts are incredibly low. But, we need to show up again and vote for Jon Ossoff & Raphael Warnock! Voting the two of them into the senate could give Democrats control!

A democratic majority in the Senate paired with democratic control in the House of Representatives, means that it will be easier for the democratic president, Biden, to implement policies. If you don’t vote again, that can’t happen!

Here’s what you need to know first and most importantly:

If you are 17 1/2 & will be 18 years old by Jan. 5, you can vote in this runoff!

To vote, you HAVE to get registered!

The deadline to register to vote in the runoff is December 7!

Once you’ve registered, and since we are still in a pandemic, you can request an absentee ballot. Ballots will begin to be sent out on Nov. 18. Register and apply quickly.

If you don’t want an absentee ballot but you don’t want to wait in line on the actual day of the runoff, you can vote early! Early voting for the runoff begins Dec. 14!

You can check your county’s election website for information on where to vote early in-person.

Lastly, if you choose to vote on the day of the runoff, that day is Jan. 5.

Whether you vote early or the day of, be sure you have your state-issued ID. In Georgia, a basic photo ID will work.

Check with your county elections office to find out where your voting precinct is. Remember that your voice and your vote does matter.

Let’s “Keep the Faith”, and show up to the polls Jan. 5th! BE THERE!