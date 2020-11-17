WEEKLY UPDATE: GSU’s COVID-19 Numbers

By Rebecca Munday, Editor

Georgia Southern University (GSU) released updated COVID-19 case numbers on Monday, Nov. 16. The university saw a double-digit increase in cases with a total of 27 cases between Nov. 9 and Nov 15.

The university confirmed eight of those cases. Self-reported cases totaled 19. 11 cases were reported on the Armstrong campus, one more than the week before.

For more details about the COVID-19 statistics, see the chart below or visit COVID-19 Exposure and Health Alerts. Check back next week for a new update on the university’s COVID-19 statistics.