Worry Free Wednesday Returns to Armstrong Campus

By Jolie Nguyen, Staff Writer

COVID-19 has significantly affected the universities’ activities. Several activities were canceled or delayed.

However, Worry Free Wednesday has come back to the Armstrong Campus of Georgia Southern University. The event was held on Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 11 a.m to 1 p.m in front of the Learning Commons.

Worry Free Wednesday is an opportunity for students to relieve their stress and enjoy college life.

Usually, the event is much bigger including games, music, activities for students and even therapists. These activities aim to help students relieve stress from work load and their busy lives.

“This event is for the students and anyone who feels that they need a little worry free on Wednesday try to get some stress out. This is important to everyone, especially for college students.”, said Bobbie Welch, senior in the Health Science major.

This year, though much smaller, parts of the event still remained the same such as music, snacks, and gifts.

Each student was given a small bag with gifts inside including: Play-Doh, materials students can use to create a stress ball, coloring books, small notebook and candies. These gifts aim to make students feel less stressed, especially during these critical weeks of reviewing for final examinations.

“We all have our worries and they could all be the same, especially in college. It is very stressed out. So I think it’s important to be able to give people opportunities and like different things to help them relieve that stress”, said Welch.

If students missed this Worry Free Wednesday, the event is held on the last Wednesday of every month so they can be sure to attend next semester.