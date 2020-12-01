A Day of Fun with Campus Recreation and Intramurals

By Jolie Nguyen, Staff Writer

After a week’s delay due to weather issues, Campus Recreation and Intramurals (CRI) Fun Day has come back with activities to relieve stress.

CRI Fun Day was celebrated Nov. 19. The event was held in front of the Student Union of Armstrong Campus of Georgia Southern University from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CRI Fun Day is an opportunity for college students, who are experiencing stress, to have some entertaining activities to relieve stress.

“The purpose for our CRI Fun Day is really just to add a fun event for students to get out of the residence halls for students that are on campus to play cornhole, spikeball,” said Megan Feasel, Director of CRI.

During the event, there was live acoustic music performed by singer Jason Salzer, also the Associate Director of CRI; students Bobbie Welch and Katrina Yaneza performed the dance.

Beside that, there were also games such as cornhole or spikeball and marketing activities for the spring semester. Additionally, students who attend can be given free giveaways such as sunglasses, popsockets and other items from both the CRI and the university housing.

“This is a great event that is safe, that is outside, we can be socially distant and we can get people out of their rooms to do something healthy and to be a part of CRI,” said Feasel.

Though having fun, the event still continues its safety policies such as wearing face masks or staying 6 feet apart. It is necessary to obey the safety protocols during this critical period because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There were many efforts put in to create a fun and safe environment for students.

“I am really proud of the staff just finding innovative and creative ways to do social distancing programs that can be outside and just get students engaged. It is crazy and so we are just trying to find so many ways to have students be healthy and [have] mental wellness, and if we can do that by providing games, great music and some fun group fitness classes. That is what we are going to continue to do until this is over,” Feasel said.

The pandemic has affected significantly to every activity of the university, therefore, alternative plans have to be come up in order to ensure the public health safety but still keep its purpose and characteristics.

For more information about CRI and future events, contact Megan Feasel at mfeasel@georgiasouthern.edu or visit their website at https://recreation.georgiasouthern.edu/about-cri/.