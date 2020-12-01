Campus Spotlight: Campus Recration and Intramurals (CRI)

By Rebecca Munday, Editor

This week’s campus spotlight features Campus Recreation and Intramurals (CRI) with information from Megan Feasel, the director of CRI on the Armstrong Campus. Currently, 93 people work with CRI: six professional staff members, two graduate assistants, and 85 student employees.

CRI’s programs include intramural sports, sports clubs, group fitness, personal training, wellness, special events, facility operations, and arguably their most well-known program, Southern Adventures.

CRI also works with the library, housing, and counseling to host Worry Free Wednesday on the last Wednesday of every month.

“During this semester and moving into spring, we’ve had to be incredibly flexible and quick to turn ideas around,” Feasel said. Because of the restrictions this semester, CRI has had to find innovative ways to get students outside.

“That is our goal to find safe and fun ways to get students out of their classrooms, out of their residence halls,” Feasel said.

Some of the ways to get students outside have included table tennis, pickleball, tennis, cornhole, HORSE, and spikeball because, unlike contact sports, these can be participated in while participants remain socially distant.

“We have a program calendar that lists everything that is going on for the entire year,… If there are changes that need to be made to this calendar, the CRI will update daily on their website and social media pages,” said Feasel.

In late spring, CRI will host a job fair for students who want one of the many student positions at CRI such as intramural official, intramural supervisor, facility attendant, facility supervisor, personal trainer, or group fitness instructor.

Additionally, Southern Adventure Trips will alternate between hiking, biking, and kayaking trips one Friday every month. The details of those trips are still being finalized.

“We will have the schedule finalized on Dec 7th for our Spring outdoor trips for Armstrong,” said Feasel.

Feasel lists many benefits to participating in CRI:

“Healthy mindset, healthy body, self-esteem, stress reducer, to build relationships with other students, to have fun in college, It’s linked to academic success.”

The next event CRI will host is Stress Free Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 2 in the Student Union Ballroom.

For more information or questions about CRI, contact Megan Feasel at mfeasel@georgiasouthern.edu or visit their website at https://recreation.georgiasouthern.edu/about-cri/.