Popular Game brings a whole new meaning to Quarantining: Among Us

By Kee’ara Smith, Editor

As COVID-19 numbers climb, cities are starting to shut down early again. Restaurants, malls, stores and many buildings with large numbers in business have begun closing early as 6 p.m. during the week/weekend stay in compliance with city ordinances. This has caused many families to begin quarantining again.

Though being in one location with the same people can become repetitive, a new online game called “Among Us” has made the transition much easier.

“Among Us” is “an online multiplayer social deduction game” as described by the publisher, an American game studio called Innersloth. “Among Us” was released on June 15, 2018 but didn’t see a rise in players until this year.

The game takes place in a space-themed setting, where players are allowed to choose from three different scenarios. “Among Us” allows up to 10 players per game. Each player will then take on one of two roles, most being Crewmates, while one to three being an Impostor. Each role is given at random. Players get to choose from a wide range of colors and clothing to give their players their own sense of character.

Not only has this game provided a fun way for parents and children to connect while quarantined, but has also saved a lot of people money. Among us is a free online game whereas board games can range from $10-$30 depending on the store.

“Among Us” has caught the attention of people all over the world. The game even gives players options to play in different continents such as Europe and Asia. Though this game is about portraying a character and not getting caught, it has helped families to connect with one another.

Here’s some tips from the Inkwell to you.

If you are the Impostor, you have an important role. Your goal is to execute everyone before they finish their task. For starters, you do not want to sabotage until you get to a task.

Even though your tasks are fake, count to 10 and then proceed to another fake task. If you move too quickly from a task, others will quickly catch on that you are the Impostor.

You only want to do tasks with no visual effect. When executing another player you want to always look for a vent. When playing with other Impostors, let them execute first.

These tips will ensure an easy win!

If you are not the Impostor, pay attention to security cameras. Watch in the medbay area as well as electrical because all impostors vent there. You want to also pay attention to where everyone is located so when you discuss in the group you can make sure everyone says they were where they actually were.

If you happen to be executed, finish your task. This will ensure your team still wins.

When playing with friends via your chat code never tell who is the Impostor. Play as if you are playing with random people. This will ensure that everyone has a fair chance when it is their turn to portray the Impostor.

“Among Us” is available on PC, as well as Apple and Android app stores. The game has no age limit although it is targeted for a maturer audience. It is a great way for people to connect with one another during this trying time and worth the download.